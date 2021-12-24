The Election Commission will decide the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election schedule after reviewing the situation in the state next week, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra revealed. He was responding to a question on the Allahabad High Court's order dated December 23 wherein it requested the EC to stop all rallies and delay the UP polls for a couple of months. Addressing the media in Uttarakhand on Friday, Chandra assured that the EC will take all possible steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus amid the Omicron threat.

CEC Sushil Chandra remarked, "Today morning, I asked the Chief Secretary as to how many Omicron cases have been detected in this state. I was told that only one case has been detected in this state till now. I also told you the steps being taken by the Commission to manage COVID-19. We will take a constitutional position and take action when required."

"We also want to assure you that we have told the SDMs who will conduct an immediate inspection to ensure that nothing happens. We will take whatever action that is required. After Uttarakand, we are going to Uttar Pradesh next week. We will review the situation there. After that, we will take an appropriate decision in the Commissionn," he added.

Allahabad HC's observations

While allowing the bail application of a petitioner in case, a single-judge bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav observed, "Today, all parties are gathering a crowds of lakhs in their rallies and public meetings as the Uttar Pradesh polls are drawing close. It is not possible to follow any kind of COVID-19 norms there and if we don't stop them, the outcome will be even more dangerous than the second wave. In such a situation, the court appeals to the Election Commission to immediately ban rallies, public meetings and other events where a crowd can gather.