EC Seeks Report On Alleged Attack On Mamata Banerjee In Nandigram; CM In Kolkata Hospital

Swinging into action, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, sought a report into the alleged attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. While most BJP and Congress leaders have condemned the attack, several have raised doubts about the incident. The Trinamool chief has claimed that she was allegedly attacked by a 'few unknown persons' while campaigning in Nandigram and leading to injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist
Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. The Bengal CM has said that she will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission, before rushing to Kolkata to seek medical attention.
#WATCH:"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering" says WB CM pic.twitter.com/wJ9FbL96nXMarch 10, 2021
West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayawargiya condemned politicisation on the attack and prayed for Banerjee's safety. Calling for the suspension of her security in-charge, BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that she was doing 'drama for sympathy', but later tweeted that a CBI inquiry should be done into the incident. Similarly, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya too cast aspersions on the attack questioning the police's action. While Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee condemned the attack, the party's Bengal in-charge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it a 'drama'.
Mamata Banerjee will release her party's manifesto on Thursday at TMC's head office - Kalighat, Kolkata. Sources report that the manifesto will have '10 commitments of Mamata Banerjee' similar to Nitish Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' or DMK chief M K Stalin's '10 poll promises'. Moreover, sources state that the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, water supply with tap water connections, free ration delivery at home. BJP has reportedly attacked TMC over leaks in PDS, lack of tap water connections. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.