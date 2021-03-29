EC Takes Note Of A Raja's Derogatory Remarks On CM's Mother; EPS Slams Stalin's Silence

Taking cognizance of DMK MP A Raja's shocking remark on CM E Palaniswamy's (EPS) mother, Tamil Nadu Chief election officer (CEO) Sahoo on Monday, has sent a report to the EC based on local election officer's input. While Raja has tendered an apology for his comments, claiming they were 'misinterpreted', the EC will take appropriate action after considering the report. The ex-Union minister has already been booked under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 294b (foul language in a public place) of IPC and Section 127 (Disturbances at election meetings) of the Representation of the People Act.

A Raja stirs controversy, CM breaks down

On Saturday, Raja had stirred a controversy when he claimed that CM EPS was borne out of an 'illicit representation' compared to Stalin, whose was born from a 'legitimate relation', while campaigning at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting. He had added that PM Modi had certified EPS as 'healthy' inspite of his 'premature birth' - presumably alluding to how EPS got the CM post from VK Sasikala. His comments were met with protests by AIADMK workers and a police complaint.

“While Stalin was born out of a legitimate relationship and through a normal delivery, Palaniswami was born out of an illicit relationship and through a premature delivery. And a doctor from Delhi – Prime Minister Modi – is giving a healthy certificate to this premature baby by holding his hand,” said Stalin. READ | DMK's A Raja apologises after seeing TN CM EPS breaking down after his horrendous attack

Reacting to Raja's remark, EPS broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur, asking voters to punish DMK for their 'derogatory attitude to women'. In a choked voice, the Chief Minister said, “If a person who occupies the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the condition of ordinary people. Just because I come from an ordinary family, I am being insulted this way. What kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?".

Later, Raja apologised for his remarks saying, "My intention was not against CM K Palaniswami. I never thought to attack his personal life. I was only comparing his political career with MK Stalin's." He said that he felt pained after seeing the CM literally crying during a poll rally.

Amid these developments, EPS has hit out at Stalin for DMK leader Dindigul Leone's derogatory remarks against women. Addressing a rally in Kodambakkam on Monday, EPS said, "Dindigul Leone is a DMK leader. He has made such a derogatory and awful remark about women during his Coimbatore campaign. You have all seen in media. DMK president MK Stalin is a person who has no guts to even question such attitude of his party workers." Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 6 and its results will be declared on May 2.