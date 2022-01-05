EC To Hold Crucial Meeting & Briefing On Rallies, Elections In Poll-bound States Tonight

Amid Republic TV's concerted campaign on mass rallies during COVID-19, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday is expected to hold a meeting and briefing tonight on the future of the upcoming polls in five states. It is likely that the EC will hold a decision on the massive rallies being organised by leaders in states in the run-up to the polls, as well as release new guidelines amid rising cases of the Omicron variant.

Over the next two days, the EC is also expected to discuss the protocols to be followed during the upcoming assembly elections with the Union Health Ministry. Discussions will be held on the COVID situation in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur and the preparedness set in place so far. Earlier, the poll body had written to the Chief Secretaries of the five states to accelerate the first dose and second dose vaccination to ensure that all eligible citizens in their respective states are fully inoculated at the earliest.

The Election Commissioner is currently holding meetings with several stakeholders of the five poll-bound states to study the preparedness ahead of the elections, which is slated to take place in the coming months. The panel is likely to announce the election dates for the five states in the first half of January, a decision that will be made after deliberation with stakeholders of all states.

EC's stance on political rallies

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had responded to the Allahabad High Court's request to stop all rallies and delay the UP polls for a couple of months owing to the COVID-19 crisis. While refraining from commenting on whether the election will be delayed, he revealed that all parties wanted the polls to take place on time.

"We have discussed this with the Union Health Secretary, the state Health Secretary, the CS, and all DOs. Whenever the election will be announced, this point will definitely be considered on how the big rallies will be managed and whether digital rallies or digital communication will have to be increased. When elections are announced, detailed guidelines will be released. It is a dynamic situation," said Sushil Chandra.