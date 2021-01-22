EC To Keep Close Watch On Law & Order In WB; No Deployment Of State Police At Poll Booths

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday addressed a press conference ahead of the poll season in West Bengal revealing that the officers of the Election Commission had held an in-depth discussion with political parties regarding the law and order in the state. Sensitive areas had been charted out by the officers, who would further decide on a course of action to ensure that there is no political violence threatening the electoral process, informed the EC.

"Our officers are doing a detailed profile of observers to ensure that they are performing their duties. We are clear that the day we announce the elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, we will have expenditure observers, special law and order observers, and general observers for various states. Today our officers finished visiting West Bengal, we have a meeting at 4.30 pm today to discuss where there can be more threat and to further discuss the gist of action," said CEC Sunil Arora.

No deployment of WB cops at poll booths: EC

CEC Sunil Arora also announced that West Bengal cops will not be deployed at the poll booths adding that the body had taken assurance from the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Home Secretary regarding the same. "We had in-depth interaction with political parties. Most had concerns of law and order situation and spoke of high voltage electioneering which could precipitate into political violence & threatened to vitiate the electoral process. They also wanted optimal deployment of Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs)," he stated.

"Some political parties also cited anomalies in the electoral rolls. We've taken an assurance from the Chief Secretary, DGP & Home Secretary that there shall be no civic police anywhere near any action related to the polling," he added.

Moreover, the Chief Election Commissioner also addressed the shocking allegations made by the TMC which claimed that the Border Security Force (BSF) was working at the 'behest of BJP'. "It is unfortunate that a party made averments about the BSF. I've asked for concrete instances. They're (BSF) one of the finest forces in the country. There is no point in castigating any force, and nauseum," said Sunil Arora.

The Election Commission is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. Yesterday, a BJP delegation headed by Dilip Ghosh submitted a memorandum to the full bench of the EC where it accused the state police of indulging in 'anarchy and lawlessness' at the behest of the ruling party in the state. The party also requested that the body appoint a senior state-level observer to ensure strict compliance with electoral laws. The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

