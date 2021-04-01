EC To Probe Mamata's Rigging Claim In Nandigram, Says 'Phase 2 Ended Without Disruption'

The most intense poll battle in West Bengal came to an end on Thursday, followed by a bitter war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari with both sides alleging voter suppression in the high-profile constituency of Nandigram. Phase two of elections also witnessed several incidents of violence with candidates being attacked in Keshpur and Nandigram while two deaths of each of the party workers being reported in poll-bound regions of the State.

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal released a statement after the polling concluded on Thursday, saying that action is being taken over violations of EC rules in some regions and investigation has been launched into the death of a TMC worker in Keshpur and that of a BJP leader in Nandigram.

EC quashes Mamata's poll rigging charges

Regarding CM Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of poll rigging, the Chief Electoral Officer said, “We are checking and monitoring everything. We have the machinery and people are also deployed everywhere. Everything is normal. Action is being taken wherever needed.” The Election Commission also quashed Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of crowding at polling station no 7 at the Nandigram seat saying that voting was not disrupted at any moment in the region.

The CEO further stated that seven people have been arrested over the Keshpur violence, wherein a TMC candidate was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked by a mob chanting Jai Shree Ram slogans.

EC calls for probe into deaths of party workers

Moreover, eight people have been arrested over the death of a TMC worker in the district. He was allegedly attacked by a group of 10-15 people with sharp weapons at a local club in Hariharpur. The victim's family has alleged that the BJP goons attacked him to intimidate voters ahead of polling.

Meanwhile, BJP worker Uday Dubey was found hanging at his home in the Bhekutia area of Nandigram, triggering tension amid the high-profile election battle in the constituency. The BJP has alleged that Dubey was under tremendous stress as he was receiving threats from the TMC. The CEC said that the matter is under investigation by the poll body.

Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal, with both alleging poll rigging. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself took a tour of the election booths across Nandigram and complained about several voters “not being allowed to vote". She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time'.

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections was conducted peacefully in 30 constituencies with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent according to the Election Commission of India.