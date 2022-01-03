EC Urges 5 Poll-bound States To Increase Vaccination Coverage As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Amid concerns over the growing COVID-19 cases, sources told Republic TV that the Election Commission of India is having a close look at the vaccination status of the poll-bound states. As per sources, the ECI has already written to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur to accelerate the first dose and 2nd dose vaccination to ensure that all eligible citizens in their respective states are fully inoculated at the earliest. Moreover, it reportedly expressed concern about the low percentage of first dose vaccination in Manipur.

A total of 84,86,38,160 citizens have been inoculated whereas 60,98,46,607 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. In a bid to further strengthen India's fight against vaccination, healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities will be administered a precaution dose of the vaccine from January 10.

EC yet to clear the air on election dates

On December 30, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra revealed that the ECI will take into consideration the Allahabad High Court's order before announcing the dates for the Uttar Pradesh polls. In an order dated December 23, the HC had requested the ECi to stop all rallies and delay the UP polls for a couple of months owing to the COVID-19 crisis. While refraining from commenting on whether the election will be delayed, he revealed that all parties wanted the polls to take place on time.

Weighing in on the possibility of deferring polls, CEC Sushil Chandra remarked, "The Election Commission will fulfill its constitutional mandate. We will take into consideration all aspects whether it is the increasing COVID-19 cases or the huge rallies. Only then, we will announce the elections."

On the same day, the Union Health Ministry passed the buck on the non-adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during political rallies to the ECI. NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul said, "I have explained to you and (Health Ministry Joint Secretary) Lav Agarwal has explained the framework of our responsibilities and expectations from all of us for ensuring suppression of chain of transmission as well as protection. In regard to the specific issue of elections, as we communicated last time, this is for the honourable Election Commission to (decide). It is in the domain of the honourable Election Commission. And this is not the forum to take up such issues at this moment".

