ECI Defers Bye-polls & Biennial Elections In Kerala, Andhra & Telangana Amid COVID-19

In a key development, the Election Commission of India on Friday deferred biennial elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and bye-poll elections in Kerala. The step of deferring election in the said states has been taken by the independent body for electoral practices in the country keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases, which though showing a downward trend are still immensely high in number.

Election Commission defers bye-poll elections in Kerala

As per the provisions of Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act,1951, the vacancy in Kerala was required to be filled, through bye-polls within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, as the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is one year or more but the ECI took exception to the provision and deferred the polls by releasing a notification on its website.

"The Commission has reviewed the matter today and has decided that due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold the said bye-elections till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold above-mentioned bye-elections," the notification read and went on to inform that a decision in the matter will be taken at an 'appropriate time'.

Election Commission defers biennial elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Election Commission also deferred biennial elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The term of office of three members in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council had expired while the term of six member of the Telangana Legislative Council had expired and the electoral body had to hold biennial elections for the same, but keeping in mind the number of COVID-19 case, the same has been deferred.

"With respect to COVID circumstances, the prevailing conditions across the country including the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not accessed conducive for the conduct of the said elections," a notification issued by the electoral body read. Explaining further, the body in the issued notification, asserted, "The electoral process of said elections involves movement and gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support officials and members of respective Legislative on the poll day, which may put public safety at risk and create a public health hazard."

It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday, while Kerala reported 24,166 fresh COVID cases, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported 16,167 and 3,614 fresh COVID cases respectively.

(Credit-Facebook-@ECI/PTI)