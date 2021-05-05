ECI Defers Bye-polls For Parliamentary & Assembly Constituencies In View Of The Pandemic

In a key development, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday deferred bye-elections for various Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies spread across States and Union Territories in the country. The step has been taken keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

As per data provided by the national body, there are three vacancies in Parliamentary constituencies namely Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and eight vacancies in Assembly Constituencies-Kalka and Ellenabad in Haryana, Vallabhnagar in Rajasthan, Sindgi in Karnataka, Rajabala and Mawryngkneng in Meghalaya, Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh and Badvel in Andhra Pradesh. The ECI, as per norms, was to fill these and a few vacancies by holding bye-elections, but in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, deferred it.

Informing about the same in a press note, the ECI stated, "The Commission has reviewed the matter today and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country it would not be appropriate to hold bye-elections till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these bye-elections."

COVID situation in India

The development holds relevance at this time when India is dealing with the second wave of COVID-19. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.

Keeping up with the daily record, the country on Wednesday reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections, pushing the active cases in the country to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate so far stands at 82.03 percent, with a count of 1, 69,51,731 recuperated from the disease. The fatality rate, on the other hand, stands at 1.09 percent, with 2,26,188 fatalities, 3,780 reported in the last 24 hours. From the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has reported 2,06,65,148 cases.

(Credit-Facebook-@ECI/PTI)