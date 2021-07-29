ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness With CEOs From Five States Ahead Of Upcoming Elections

Ahead of the upcoming polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday held a review meeting for advance planning with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from five major States. The states that will be going into elections are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Election Commission of India holds meeting on the upcoming elections

During the meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said that transparency and impartiality are the hallmarks of the election process. Later, the ECI also issued a statement and said, "The preliminary meeting held was focused on various thematic issues including Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at the polling stations, ease of registration arrangements for voter facilitation, electoral roll, timely resolution of grievances, arrangements of EVMs/VVPATs, postal ballot facility for senior citizens and PwDs, COVID Mitigation plan, training of polling staff and extensive voter outreach amongst others."

CEC Chandra while addressing the meeting also stressed the importance of the purity of the electoral roll and also asked for addressing all pending applications with regard to voter registration.

Furthermore, Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that comprehensive monitoring of every aspect of the election must be done by the CEOs. He emphasized the need to activate ground-level election machinery in the states to start preparing for the forthcoming elections.

Later, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from the five states gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of the election during the meeting.

Upcoming elections in India

Earlier in the month of June, the Election Commission of India was pretty confident about holding elections in the five major states as the terms of the legislative assemblies of the states will be soon coming to an end. Having experience of holding elections in other states amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ECI will be able to hold Assembly polls with utmost precautions.

(Image Source: ANI)