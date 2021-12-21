Election Bill 2021: No Application Will Be Rejected Over Lack Of Aadhaar, Say Govt Sources

The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared 'The Election Laws (Amendment Bill, 2021)'. Now, government sources have informed Republic TV that the bill incorporates various electoral reforms including the linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar cards.

The government sources have cleared that no registration will be rejected on the basis of Aadhaar. The Election Bill 2021 was presented by the Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in the House and was passed amid protests from opposing MPs who demanded a detailed explanation on the same.

Earlier, the government had informed that the Bill also seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the UIDAI Aadhaar numbers of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity". However, government sources have now informed that the linking of Aadhaar is not mandatory and is voluntary.

According to the document uploaded on the Lok Sabha website, it was earlier stated the people registering could give their Aadhaar number to enroll their names on the electoral roll.

Linking of Aadhaar not mandatory, say govt sources

Speaking about the same, government sources told Republic Media Network that Aadhaar during registration is voluntary.

"The 'Election Laws (Amendment) bill 2021' incorporates various electoral reforms which have been discussed for a long time," the govt sources said.

"Registration in the electoral roll is done based on an application by a person eligible to be registered as a voter. This bill has a provision whereby the new applicant may voluntarily provide Aadhaar number along with the application for the purpose of identity," they said.

The sources further confirmed that no action will be taken if the Aadhaar number is not provided. "No application will be rejected on the grounds that Aadhaar number hasn't been provided. Aadhaar linking with electoral roll will solve one of the major problems in Electoral database management which are multiple enrolments of the same person at different places," it said.

"This may be due to frequent shifting of residence & getting enrolled in new place without deleting previous enrolment. Thus, possibility of electors whose names appear in more than one electoral roll or at times more than once in same electoral roll can be removed.

Once Aadhaar linkage is achieved, electoral roll data system will instantly alert existence of previous registration(s) whenever a person applies for a new one. It'll help clean electoral roll and facilitate elector registration in location at which they're 'ordinarily resident'," the sources further said.

Image: ANI