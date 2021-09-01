Election Commission Asks Supreme Court To Clear EVMs & VVPATs Used In 2021 Elections

Ahead of state assembly polls scheduled for 2022, the Election Commission of India moved to the Supreme court, seeking the court to fix a timeline to file election pleas and release EVMs and VVPATs used in the 2021 elections held in six states.

On the Election commission’s request, the Apex court has agreed to hear the matter next week. This comes after the Election Commission argued that the EVMs used earlier are now lying unused as they are preserved due to the court’s earlier order extending the limitation period for filing election-related pleas, including election petitions or matters related to elections held in six states. Given the outbreak of the second COVID-19 wave, the SC extended the date of filing election-related pleas or election pleas and has thus preserved previously used EVMs and VVPATs.

Election Commission has also asked the court to decide a timeline to hear petitions related to the 2021 Assembly polls of Assam, Kerala, Delhi, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“The poll panel is seeking appropriate directions from this court fixing a timeline for filing of election petitions in the States/Union Territories of Assam, Kerala, NCT of Delhi, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, as in absence of the same, all EVMs used in these States/Union Territories are currently stuck or unable to be used/deployed for upcoming/future elections due to the Order dated 27.04.2021 passed by this court...,” stated EC’s plea as reported by PTI.

“We have to maintain these EVMs and VVPAT machines and hearing is necessary as elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are coming up,” the senior lawyer said, adding that these machines will be in need for the upcoming polls.

Advocate Singh further said, as a result of the apex court’s order of extension of dates to file election pleas, anyone can still make a complaint disputing a returning candidate's election, and the poll panel is required to retain EVMs and VVPAT machines with an evidential value to present its case in court.

“Resultantly, all the EVMs and VVPATs belonging to the Election Commission of India that were used in recently held Assembly elections are blocked and cannot be used in future/upcoming elections,” the plea said.

On EC’s request, a Bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana agreed to hear next week. Representing EC, senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted a notification which said that a large number of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail machines (VVPATs) are still being preserved and need to be released for the upcoming elections.

Supreme Court extended date to file pleas related to 2021 Assembly polls due to the second COVID wave

Earlier, taking note of the onset of the second Covid wave, the CJI-led bench, on April 27, 2021, had relaxed the statutory period for filing petitions, including the election petitions, under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

However, the EC clarified that it will only use EVMs which are cleared of no writs and doubts related to the last elections. “It is trite to mention that the Election Commission releases for reuse only those EVMs which have been used in constituencies in respect of which no election petition/writ petition has been filed raising any EVM related issue,” it said.



(With PTI Inputs)

