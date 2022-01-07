Election Commission Hikes Expenditure Limit For Candidates Ahead Of Polls; Details Here

Ahead of the Assembly polls in 5 states, the Election Commission enhanced the expenditure limit for candidates taking into account the rise in inflation. In the case of parliamentary constituencies, the expenditure limit has been hiked to Rs.75 lakh from Rs.54 lakh and Rs.95 lakh from Rs.70 lakh depending on the state. Moreover, the revision in the expenditure limit for Assembly seats implies that a candidate in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will be able to spend Rs.40 lakh instead of Rs.28 lakh whereas a candidate in Goa and Manipur can spend Rs.28 lakh instead of Rs.20 lakh.

The EC stated, "Last major revision in the expenditure limit for candidates was carried out in 2014, which was further increased by 10% in 2020. Simultaneously, the Election Commission formed a committee comprised of Shri Harish Kumar, retd. IRS officer, Shri Umesh Sinha, Secretary General and Shri Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Sr. Deputy Election Commissioner in Election Commission of India to study the cost factors and other related issues, and make suitable recommendations. The Committee invited suggestions from political parties, Chief Electoral Officers and Election Observers.

"Committee found that there has been an increase in the number of electors and Cost Inflation Index since 2014 substantially. It also factored into the changing modes of campaigning, which is gradually shifting to virtual campaign. Having regard to demand from political parties to raise existing expenditure limit for candidates and increase in electors from 2014 to 2021 from 834 million to 936 million (up by 12.23%) and rise in Cost Inflation Index from 2014-15 to 2021-22 from 240 to 317 (up by 32.08%), the Committee furnished its recommendations to enhance the ceiling limit," it added. The Law, Justice and Legislature Department notified the limits as per the recommendations.

Here is the new expenditure limit:

EC yet to clear the air on election dates

On December 30, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra revealed that the ECI will take into consideration the Allahabad High Court's order before announcing the dates for the Uttar Pradesh polls. In an order dated December 23, the HC had requested the ECI to stop all rallies and delay the UP polls for a couple of months owing to the COVID-19 crisis. While refraining from commenting on whether the election will be delayed, he revealed that all parties wanted the polls to take place on time.