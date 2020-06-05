EC Starts Preparation For Bihar Polls; Mulls Steps To Ensure Social Distancing Norms

The Election Commission has started its preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls slated to be held in October or November later this year. Though there have been speculations about the Bihar Assembly elections getting postponed due to the coronavirus scare, it seems that the election commission has decided to conduct the polls on time.

EC gears up for Bihar polls

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas, held a meeting with the DM and SPs of all the 38 districts of the state keeping in mind the requirements pertaining to VVPAT machines, electoral roll revision, security arrangements, recruitment of election officials in districts, etc.

In Bihar, 243 assembly constituencies will go polls and the biggest challenge for the Election Commission would be to decide the way polling would be conducted, keeping social distancing in mind.

The CEO of Bihar hinted that the election commission might contemplate enhancing the number of polling booths in order to maintain social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, there are around 750,00 polling stations in Bihar.

While talking to Republic TV, HR Srinivas said, "We are prepared to hold the elections on time and we have already held a meeting with all DMs & SPs regarding VVPATS, security, roll revisions. We are less than six months away from polls, so we have already started preparations. With the migrants returning back to Bihar, roll revision of voters will have to be done so everyone gets to vote. It's a big challenge."

"We may have to increase the number of polling booths to hold elections while maintaining social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. We will also keep a tab on digital rallies and the political parties will have to disclose their expenses. We will call a meeting of all political parties within two weeks to seek their suggestions on how to hold elections amid this COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

"If the election commission agrees, we can also contemplate online and electronic voting."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a digital rally on June 7, in which he would be addressing one lakh people in various districts of Bihar through Facebook live. On the same day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be holding a meeting with all the district units of the JDU through video conferencing, to start with the poll preparations.

While all eyes will now be on Bihar elections, the election campaigns will be quite different this year owing to the COVID-19 scare. As pointed out by Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, "Campaigning on chopper would be a thing of the past and for the next couple of years holding bigger rallies would not be possible." Online and electronic voting technology will have to be introduced.

Due to this change, one thing is for sure, elections will lose its sheen, as the politicians will find it difficult to gauge the pulse of the people if no rallies are organised.

