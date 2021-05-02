West Bengal
Election Results 2021: Counting For Votes Commence With COVID Protocol In 4 States, 1 UT

The counting of votes in poll-bound West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry has commenced from 8 AM with strict adherence to COVID protocols.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Counting officials undergoing thermal scanning.
1/10
CEO Assam

Counting officials undergoing thermal scanning as they arrive for counting in Assam's Sibsagar.

Counting Agents wearing PPE Kit.
2/10
CEO West Bengal

Counting Agents wearing PPE Kit before entering the halls of West Bengal's Raiganj Polytechnic College in Uttar Dinajpur District.

Deployment of security seen outside Lawspet
3/10
ANI

Counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021 begins at 8 am. Deployment of security seen outside visuals a counting centre in Lawspet.

Counting commences in Darjeeling.
4/10
CEO West Bengal

Counting commences with adherence to all COVID-19 protocols at 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency, Darjeeling District.

Strong room opened in Malappuram.
5/10
ANI

Counting for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 begins with the opening of the strong room in Malappuram.

Thermal screening of counting personnel.
6/10
CEO West Bengal

Thermal screening of counting personnel at the entrance of Counting Venue Raiganj Polytechnic College in West Bengal.

Counting agents at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.
7/10
ANI

Visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Assam's Guwahati.

Postal ballots being counted.
8/10
ANI

Kerala's Idukki begins the counting process with postal ballots.

Congress candidate outside church.
9/10
ANI

Congress leader and party's candidate from Puthuppally CM Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church ahead of Kerala Assembly Results 2021.

Counting agents arrive at Siliguri College.
10/10
ANI

Officials, counting agents, and others arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in Siliguri. 

