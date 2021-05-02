Election Results 2021: Counting For Votes Commence With COVID Protocol In 4 States, 1 UT

Quick links:
Counting officials undergoing thermal scanning as they arrive for counting in Assam's Sibsagar.
Counting Agents wearing PPE Kit before entering the halls of West Bengal's Raiganj Polytechnic College in Uttar Dinajpur District.
Counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021 begins at 8 am. Deployment of security seen outside visuals a counting centre in Lawspet.
Counting commences with adherence to all COVID-19 protocols at 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency, Darjeeling District.
Counting for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 begins with the opening of the strong room in Malappuram.
Thermal screening of counting personnel at the entrance of Counting Venue Raiganj Polytechnic College in West Bengal.
Congress leader and party's candidate from Puthuppally CM Oommen Chandy offers prayers at Puthuppally Church ahead of Kerala Assembly Results 2021.