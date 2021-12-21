Electoral Reforms Bill Passed In Parliament: List Of Electoral Reforms Post-2000

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that aims to curb the menace of double enrolment by linking Aadhaar with the Voter ID has been passed in both the Houses of Parliament- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Bill that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday was cleared by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who piloted the Bill in the Upper House of Parliament, said that youth in the country who have crossed 18 years of age will get a chance to enroll themselves four times a year under this Bill. "This bill clear multi-electoral role and Aadhaar is being linked only for the identity of the electoral," he said.

Electoral Reforms Bill: List of amendments

The bill will amend Section 23 of the Representation of the Public Act, to enable linking of electoral roll data with UIDAI Aadhaar to stop multiple enrolments of the same person.

Amendment of clause (b) of Section 14 of the RP Act, 1950 specifying first days of January, April, July and October as qualifying dates for registering as a voter or revision of electoral rolls.

Sections 20 and 60 of the RP Act, 1950 amended to replace the word "wife" with "spouse" to make the statutes gender-neutral.

Amendment of Section 160 of the RP Act, 1951 to enable the requisition of premises that are needed for election process such as polling stations, counting of votes, storage of ballots and accommodation for polling and security officials for such period as notified under section 30 of RP Act, 1950.

List of electoral reforms brought post-2000

Poll Awareness: Started in 2011, National Voters' Day is observed annually on December 26 to mark EC's foundation day. This day encourages young voters to take part in the political process.

Started in 2011, National Voters' Day is observed annually on December 26 to mark EC's foundation day. This day encourages young voters to take part in the political process. Ceiling on election expenditure: The Election Commission of India has put a cap on spending by individual candidates for elections. For the general election, a candidate can spend Rs 50 -70 (depending on the state). For the assembly polls, it is Rs 20- 28 lakh.

The Election Commission of India has put a cap on spending by individual candidates for elections. For the general election, a candidate can spend Rs 50 -70 (depending on the state). For the assembly polls, it is Rs 20- 28 lakh. Expanding postal ballot: Prior to 2013, only defence personnel and Indian staff in missions abroad could use the postal service. Now, EC has identified six categories that are eligible for postal ballot. There are special voters, service voters, voters subjected to preventive detention, wives of service voters and special voters, notified voters and voters on special duty.

Prior to 2013, only defence personnel and Indian staff in missions abroad could use the postal service. Now, EC has identified six categories that are eligible for postal ballot. There are special voters, service voters, voters subjected to preventive detention, wives of service voters and special voters, notified voters and voters on special duty. Exit polls rules: Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission notified that exit polls can only be shown by the broadcaster after the final phase of elections is over. This step was taken to help voters from being prejudiced or misguided.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission notified that exit polls can only be shown by the broadcaster after the final phase of elections is over. This step was taken to help voters from being prejudiced or misguided. Declaration of assets and cases: The Commission has made it mandatory for candidates to declare criminal antecedents, assets, etc. Declaring false details is a punishable offence with prison term u to six months or fine or both.

