EPS Foresees 'multiple CMs' In Tamil Nadu Apart From Stalin If DMK Wins Assembly Election

In a big charge on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami claimed that there will be multiple Chief Ministers in the state if DMK comes to power in the state. During his poll campaign in the Sholinganallur constituency, EPS cited Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement to highlight that the Karunanidhi family will be the power centre. He pointed out that Stalin, his half-sister Kanimozhi, cousin Dayanidhi Maran and son will all function as CMs. Contending that this will have a detrimental effect on the state, the AIADMK leader warned that there won't be peace in Tamil Nadu.

TN CM E Palaniswami remarked, "Udhayanidhi who was campaigning at Palladam today says that 'he' will fulfill the promises and reads out a list, who is going to be the CM? Is it him or his father Stalin? He has that mischievous now, their family will be the power centre. If DMK wins, Stalin will be one side, Udhayanidhi will be one side, Kanimozhi will be one CM and Dayanidhi Maran will be one side. They will be the power centre. There will be multiple CMs which is totally bad for the state. There won't be peace or law and order in this state, people should understand."

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. In the upcoming Assembly election, the DMK is perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK as it swept 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election.

While the MK Stalin-led party is fighting in an alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, AIADMK's allies include BJP, PMK and other smaller parties. Meanwhile, AMMK has joined hands with AIMIM, SDPI and actor Vijayakant-led DMDK. On the other hand, MNM has tied with up All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. The polling for the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.