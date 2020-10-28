Ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Confident Of Winning Imamganj Seat: 'I Ended Jungle Raj Here'

A key constituency in which polling is underway in the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar is Imamganj. Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is seeking re-election and is pitted against RJD's Uday Narain Choudhary, who had won this seat 4 times before losing to Manjhi in the 2015 election by 29,408 votes. Choudhary is ex-assembly speaker and was earlier with JDU. The other main candidates are Jitendra Kumar Paswan of RLSP and LJP's Shobha Sinha.

Speaking to Republic TV, Jitan Ram Manjhi exuded confidence about his victory, "Twenty-nine thousand is a huge margin, percentage poll margin was also huge, now this year also I think there will be a huge margin. People from the grassroots has also said that voters will choose the one who is experienced. The margin of victory will be more than that of 2015 this year. See we do have PM Modi's and CM Nitish Kumar's development agenda, but along with it, here, if you ask people, they will say in the past 5 years, Manjhi has ensured that people of the constituency sleep peacefully without fearing anything. See people who are roaming about with the Opposition parties will also vote for me, but they won't reveal that because those parties will then get them killed."

"There are two things, one, people of Bihar fear jungle raj, HC had said that before 2005 there was jungle raj in Bihar, people do not want Jungle raj back. Two, people want development. Whatever was promised, was fulfilled, for example, see earlier we took a whole day to travel to Kishanganj Thakurganj from Patna, now it has been reduced to 6 hours due to the Highway. So of course, people would not want to dislodge development agenda. NDA will come to power. "

Speaking about Tejashwi Yadav, he said, "Who is in front of Nitish Kumar? The one who is the contender is inexperienced, he became the Deputy Chief Minister at the virtue of his father. The other day he said, "my father ruled on the Babus". Now he doesn't know that Babu is a caste. he is saying Babus meaning clerk, even if it means clerk, what do you suggest, your father ran the state with an iron fist on government employees, he is inexperienced. What things they said about late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who was loyal to Lalu ji and RJD forever, both the brothers are inexperienced and know nothing, what will be the condition of Bihar if they rule, you can just imagine."

Manjhi was a close confidant of Nitish Kumar

Manjhi was a close confidant of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who even made him CM of the state in 2014 after his own resignation after being routed in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. However, in the ever-evolving political scene of Bihar, Manjhi in 2015 revolted against his mentor Nitish and was ousted after JDU MLAs pulled back their support ahead of the trust vote. He then joined Mahagathbandhan ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019 but drew blank. He has now returned back to Nitish Kumar-led NDA.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

Polling in 71 seats is underway and the other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10. The Election Commission of India stated that 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism.

