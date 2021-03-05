EXCLUSIVE: Assam CM Says ‘BJP In People's Hearts’, Leaves Decision Of CM Pick To Party

As BJP released 70 candidate names for the upcoming Assam polls, CM Sarbananda Sonowal expressed total confidence in being re-elected to power, speaking to Republic TV. Stating that while people had doubts when BJP was elected in 2016, seeing PM Modi's decisions, people have owned BJP as its own. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

Assam polls: BJP declares list of 70 candidates; CM Sonowal & Himanta Sarma in the fray

CM Sonowal: 'BJP in Assam people's hearts'

"We will form government again without a doubt. We have done good work and people have seen our work and liked it. BJP's government was formed for the first time in 2016 and many wondered what 'parivartan' will we bring about. But PM Modi has taken strong steps, done many tours in Assam - this is the first time in 70 years that so much attention has been given to Assam. North-East will keep going forward. BJP is in." When asked if he will be retained as CM candidate, he replied, "Party will decide."

Assam releases 70-member candidate list

BJP announced the first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming Assam polls after it was finalized in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma has been given a ticket from Jalukbari. Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass shall fight the polls from the Patacharkuchi constituency. The list includes 11 Scheduled Tribe candidates, 4 Scheduled Caste candidates and 4 women candidates sitting MLAs have been denied a ticket. BJP's allies AGP and UPPL will contest 26 and 8 seats respectively.

After the candidate list was released, former Union MoS Railways Rajen Gohain who was denied a ticket by BJP is in talks with Asom Jatiya Parishad, as per sources. Gohain had been BJP MP from Nagaon constituency for four consecutive terms since 1999 to 2019 and an ex-BJP Assam chief. Gohain might contest as an AJP candidate from Nagaon, report sources.

BJP's Assam push

The ruling BJP kicked off its Assam campaign at Kamrup with Amit Shah and PM Modi, eyeing to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants that will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens. Both Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have assured that CAA will be implemented post-COVID vaccination drive.

