Jharkhand Polls | 'Expected': As BJP Trails, Sanjay Raut Takes A Stinging Jibe At Ex-ally

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the BJP for its "expected" poor performance in the Jharkhand Assembly elections saying the party has lost the state despite PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah putting their full strength into the campaign. He also said that the new contentious citizenship law had no effect on the BJP's poll prospects. Raut even drew a comparison with his home state Maharashtra, where Sena formed a coalition with NCP and Congress, to taunt the ex-ally.

Reacting to the Jharkhand vote count that is currently underway, Raut said, "The BJP has now even lost Jharkhand. This was expected. Jharkhand is a small state, but it had a BJP government for five years. Modiji and Amit Shahji put their full strength in the campaign and votes were asked in Modiji's name. The atmosphere which got created after the new law (CAA), didn't have any effect in Jharkhand. Now after Maharashtra, BJP has lost Jharkhand."

'PM should have clarified in Parliament'

On PM Modi's speech about the CAA and NRC in Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday, Sanjay Raut said that the PM should have stated the clarification in Parliament instead of in a rally. "If the PM would have given this clarification inside Parliament, then such a situation wouldn't have arisen. The PM and Home Minister are not saying the same thing," Raut told ANI referring to the PM on Sunday asserting that the CAA and the NRC would not apply to the Muslims of the country.

According to the latest tally from the Election Commission, BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are leading head to head on 26 seats. The Congress is ahead in 14 seats while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha is leading in four seats.

BJP in talks with AJSU

As the official trend from the poll body shows that BJP is trailing in Jharkhand, sources said that the saffron party has reached out to AJSU. Sources also said that it has offered the deputy CM post to AJSU. Both the parties had a fallout ahead of elections in the state and fielded their individual candidates.

