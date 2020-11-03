For Bihar Polls, Ravi Kishan Appeals Using PM's Catchy Slogan; Has Message For UP Voters

The elections in the state of Bihar are underway, and the polls entered the second phase on Tuesday. Actor-Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan made an appeal to the voters to go out in big numbers and follow COVID-19 prevention norms as the polling booths opened early in the day. He also extended his message to the people of Uttar Pradesh, from which he represents the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Parliament, as the state also had bypolls.

Ravi Kishan’s appeal to voters

Ravi Kishan penned a catchy slogan, ‘matdaan ke baad jalpaan’ (first vote, then have refreshments - which is generally used by PM Modi) to urge the citizens to vote.

He wrote, “The people of Bihar are going to vote for its future in the second phase of the elections. Making an appeal to all voters to follow all COVID-19 norms to participate in this huge step of the democracy without fail and in big numbers.”

The Gorakhpur MP also highlighted that the constituencies of Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Malhani, Deoria in Uttar Pradesh were also going to elections.

The Mukkabaaz actor wrote, “Please take time out to vote, and not avoid your responsibility. Vote with all COVID-19 precautions in place.”

Bihar elections

The Mahagatbandhan which includes Tejaswi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties seeks to topple the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance in the first major elections since the start of COVID-19.

94 seats of the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are going to polls in the second phase of the elections. Politicians like deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi were snapped arriving to cast their votes, while Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav also arrived later, as did Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote at polling booth no.49 at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/iTon66FQsO — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The first phase included 71 seats, for which voting was conducted on October 28. The third-phase will be for the voting to 78 seats, scheduled to take place on November 7. The results are slated to be announced on November 10.

