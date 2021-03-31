For Nandigram Poll Battle In Bengal, 2200 Central Forces & 22-QRT Personnel Deployed By EC

Twenty-two companies of Central forces and an additional 22- personnel Quick Response Team (QRT) will guard the polling area of Nandigram in West Bengal on April 1. As campaigning for phase-II of assembly elections in West Bengal ended and the state is set to vote, authorities in the Election Commission of India have decided to deploy massive security in Nandigram that has become a prestigious poll battleground for both TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who joined from the Trinamool on December 19.



Officials of the Election Commission were quoted by PTI as saying that a team of officials has been constituted to supervise the proceedings in Nandigram on Thursday. "We want to ensure that free and fair polling takes place in Nandigram and for that, we are leaving no stones unturned. In Nandigram itself, we will deploy 22 companies of central forces. Along with them, there will be 22 personnel of the QRT who will be ready to address any situation," an EC official said Tuesday.



75% of polling booths in Nandigram will have webcasting facility; all 335 booths will have micro observers



A special team at the Chief Electoral Officer's office in Kolkata will also monitor the voting process in Nandigram. The heated political debates in Bengal have resulted in violence that erupted in various instances in the region. While a probe by the CID is still underway over the incident where incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee was severely injured, another violent incident between BJP and TMC workers in Nimta of West Bengal claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman, who was the mother of a BJP worker.



The EC is leaving no stone unturned to conduct polling in Nandigram that has a total of 335 voting booths. 75 percent of these booths will have a webcasting facility while supervisors will maintain a strict vigil over the process. One company of the Central forces has 100 personnel— meaning Nandigram alone will be guarded by 2,200 central forces on Thursday.



Meanwhile, every booth in Nandigram will have a micro observer and for each sector office, there will be eight static surveillance teams, the office of the chief electoral officer said. Given the area frequently witnesses issues pertaining to the network, the premier polling body has written to mobile phone operators, urging them to maintain a check on any such issues that are likely to erupt.

