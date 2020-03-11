Former Chief Minister Fadnavis Advises For Proactive Approach To Deal With COVID-19

In the latest development, Maharastra on Tuesday confirmed five cases of people infected by the novel Coronavirus. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the state government should adopt a proactive approach to tackle the spread of the outbreak.

Fadnavis told ANI, "Proactive work is required. If the government takes some decision we will support them. The decision must be taken after considering experts. At the same time, it is necessary that people do not panic about the situation. Precautions and care should be taken whenever required."

Fadnavis also urged people to not panic and take care of the onset of the virus in the state. He tweeted, "We all need to take care in the view of #Coronavirus but at the same time need to ensure there is no panic created. Interaction with media..."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that five people have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune so far and 40 people have been screened who have returned from Dubai.

On Tuesday, Special Secretary (Health) Sanjeeva Kumar said that the government is keeping a close watch and taking effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Secretary also informed that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has spoken to the health ministers of Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir to ascertain the status of health of patients and to offer help from Centre if required.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has convened a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to review the steps to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

So far, there are five confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Samples of a man and a woman from Pune who had been to Dubai recently tested positive on Monday evening.