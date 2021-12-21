From TMC's Stupendous Win To DMK Comeback, Here Are 2021's Key Electoral Battles

Notwithstanding the shadow of COVID-19, India witnessed another round of important Assembly elections in 2021. West Bengal was the key battle where TMC continued its juggernaut by winning the polls for the third time in a row and thwarting BJP’s ambition in the process. Also, this year saw multiple by-elections at the state as well as the national level which threw up mix results for BJP and the opposition.

Here are the key elections of 2021:

West Bengal Assembly polls: TMC coasts to victory

BJP set its sight on pulling off a major upset in West Bengal after it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election. In the months leading up to the Assembly election, several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Biswajit Kundu, Banasri Maity, Sunil Mondal, Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh joined the saffron party. As the election drew closer, the entire BJP top brass including PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies the state predicting that the party will win more than 200 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

After being injured in Nandigram, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee campaigned throughout the election in a wheelchair evoking empathy from her sympathizers. The other major decision on her party was to contest from Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari instead of her bastion Bhawanipore. Despite TMC’s objections, the Assembly election was conducted in 8 phases. TMC sprung a surprise by decisively winning the West Bengal election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.

While BJP won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. Though the ruling party bettered its performance compared to 2016, it suffered a minor blip as Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram to Adhikari. However, she alleged foul play and challenged her defeat in the Calcutta High Court before getting elected from the Bhawanipore seat in November.

Barring the Nandigram MLA, most other TMC leaders who had switched over to BJP prior to the election could not win their seats. Even ex-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Union Minister Babul Supriyo and BJP Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee had to face defeat. Similarly, the Left-Congress-ISF alliance was routed failing to win even a single seat in the polls. Banerjee was sworn in as the CM for the third time on May 5.

Assam Assembly polls: Congress-led grand alliance flops

BJP faced a tough ask seeking re-election in Assam after bringing to an end the 15-year tenure of the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government. In a blow for the JP Nadda-led party, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. While BJP took on board Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal, Congress formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP.

But the opposition tie-up proved to be no match for NDA as the latter managed to retain power in the state. As part of the ruling alliance, BJP, AGP and UPPL won 60, 9 and 6 seats respectively. As far as Mahajot is concerned, Congress secured 29 seats followed by AIMIM, BPF and CPI(M) whose candidates won in 16, 4 and 1 constituencies respectively.

Most of the prominent candidates including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP president Atul Bora won their seats with a convincing margin. Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora though suffered a shock defeat in Gohpur. Eventually, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the state's 15th CM pipping incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal to the top post whereas the latter was inducted into the Union Cabinet in July.

Kerala Assembly polls: LDF creates history

The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. After a hard-fought election campaign, the Left Democratic Front created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. The tally of the United Democratic Front, buoyed by its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, was reduced to 41 seats.

In contrast, LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election. UDF's vote share of 39.47% could not adversely impact the ruling alliance’s fortunes which garnered a vote share of 45.43%. Widely credited for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja secured the highest margin of victory in the Assembly polls by winning Mattannur with a margin of 60,963 votes.

All Ministers who were given tickets barring J Mercykutty Amma won their respective seats. In a shocking reversal for BJP, it not only won fewer votes as compared to 2016 but also failed to retain its lone seat- Nemom. While Kerala BJP president K Surendran lost from both Konni and Manjeshwar, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan could not secure a victory in the Palakkad seat. Pinarayi Vijayan once assumed the reigns of the state while replacing all his earlier Ministers.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: DMK comes to power after 10 years

In 2016, AIADMK won a whopping 135 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. However, J Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. While the latter resigned in February 2017 paving away for VK Sasikala’s elevation to the top post, E Palaniswami took over as the CM after her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

In the 2021 Assembly election, DMK was perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK owing to its stupendous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While filmstar Rajinikanth decided against taking a political plunge, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam was in the poll fray and forged a tie-up with AAP. After her trelease from jail, Sasikala stepped away from politics to avoid any division of votes and ensure AIADMK’s victory.

Nevertheless, DMK returned to power after 10 years by successfully thwarting AIADMK's bid for re-election. As a part of the winning alliance, DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M) won 133, 18, 4, 2 and 2 seats respectively. On the other hand, AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats. On the other hand, BJP won 4 seats, thus marking its presence in the state Assembly after 20 years. PMK too managed to bag 5 seats. In terms of vote share, DMK polled just 4.41% more than AIADMK. While DMK president MK Stalin became the Chief Minister, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin was elected as an MLA.

Puducherry Assembly polls: NDA forms government

While Congress was reeling from the toppling of the V Narayanasamy-led government, the AINRC was seeking a comeback in Puducherry bolstered by its alliance with BJP. The election results threw up an interesting outcome with BJP opening its account in the Assembly as 6 of its candidates emerging victorious. Though AINRC managed to bag 10 seats, its chief N Rangasamy could win only one of the two seats he contested in the election. On the other hand, DMK and Congress secured victory in 6 and two constituencies respectively.

In a first, 6 Independents got elected to the Puducherry Assembly. The nomination of three BJP MLAs has propelled the saffron party’s strength to 9 members. Moreover, Independent MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok who trounced the AINRC supremo from Yanam has also extended his support to BJP. Even as Rangasamy took over as the CM, BJP and AINRC are virtually neck-to-neck in the 33-member Assembly with 10 seats each.

Himachal Pradesh bypolls: BJP loses ground to Congress

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The October 30 by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi was necessitated by the demise of Sujan Singh Pathania, Virbhadra Singh, Narinder Bragta and Ram Swaroop Sharma.

While Congress managed to retain Fatehpur and Arki, it wrested Jubbal-Kotkhai and Mandi from the saffron party. Congress' victory assumed significance ahead of the next Assembly election late next year. Moreover, the win of 6-time CM Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh was perceived as a setback for Thakur whose home district is Mandi. In a frank admission, the HP CM flagged inflation as one of the main causes for the party's defeat.

The Karnataka MLC polls: BJP ends up 1 short of majority

25 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council went to the polls on December 10 to fill the impending vacancy caused by the retirement of 14 Congress members, 6 BJP members, 4 JD(S) members and one Independent in January 2022. In the end, BJP fell one short of gaining a majority in the Legislative Council but increased its tally from 32 to 37 seats by winning 11 seats. Congress too won 11 seats and its strength in the Upper House fell from 29 to 26. On the other hand, JD(S)'s numbers came down from 12 to 10.

BJP suffered a major upset in Belagavi where Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi, whose brothers Ramesh and Laxman are MLAs belonging to the saffron party and Congress respectively, emerged victorious. Meanwhile, ex-PM HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna won in Hassan thus becoming the 6th incumbent member of the Gowda clan to be elected to either the state Legislature or Parliament. Thus, the JP Nadda-led party will have to solicit the support of JD(S) for the passage of bills and wait till the next round of MLC polls in 2022 to secure a majority in the House.