GHMC Elections: BJP Accuses TRS Of 'cash For Votes'; KCR's Daughter Kavitha Calls It Silly

As GHMC polls in Telangana are currently underway, the BJP has once again accused the ruling TRS party of distributing money to voters turning out at polling station in Madhapur. Accusing TRS party of buying votes by distributing money, the BJP on Tuesday shared a video which shows that TRS is giving money to the people who have come to cast their votes. Earlier on November 30, Telangana's BJP unit had alleged that workers of the TRS party have been distributing Rs 1000 and alcohol as well for each vote.

BJP accuses TRS of buying votes

Reacting to the ongoing GHMC polls, AIMIM said that if TRS comes back to power in these Hyderabad Civic Body Polls, then the people of Hyderabad will be once again looted and deprived of all the basic facilities. In order to protest against TRS' actions, BJP leaders earlier have also staged a dharna in front of the state election official's office in Hyderabad, demanding immediate action. The state's BJP unit has also tweeted videos showing the distribution of money to buy votes. As per the information released by the Election Commission, the total voter turnout until 9:00 am on Tuesday was 3.96 per cent.

Kalvakuntala Kavitha on BJP's allegations

While reacting to BJP's allegations against TRS party, Leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Kalvakuntala Kavitha said that the regional parties are here to rule. Asserting that the local people of Hyderabad will answer questions of voter fraud, Kavitha said, 'people of Hyderabad know who have kept this city harmoniously safe'. Speaking further, she said, 'These silly allegations will find no place in Hyderabad and our results in GHMC polls will say it all.'

GHMC Polls 2020

Several parties including TRS, AIMIM, BJP, Congress, TDP. CPI and CPI(M) are in the fray for theGHMC elections, which are the first once since the formation of Telangana in 2016. A total of 1122 candidates will be contesting the elections in 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The polling will start on December 1 and the vote counting will be done on December 4. The polling time for the elections has been extended by one hour (7 am to 6 pm) owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The current term of the GHMC council will end in February 2021. Previously, in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99, BJP 4 seats, Congress 2 and TDP won one seat.

