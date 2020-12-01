GHMC Polls: Clashes Between TRS & BJP At Kukatpally; TRS Workers Allegedly Thrashed By BJP

With voting for the GHMC polls underway, clashes erupted between the TRS and the BJP in Kukatpally. As per sources, a war of words erupted between the leaders of the two parties following which the BJP workers allegedly thrashed the TRS workers. A video from the incident has been accessed by RepublicTV which records the breakout of the clashes. More information from the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The BJP and the TRS have been on constant loggerheads amid the rigorous campaigning for the GHMC polls. Earlier the saffron party had accused the ruling TRS of distributing money to voters turning out at polling stations in Madhapur. Meanwhile, AIMIM which also seeks a stake in the Hyderabad civic body hit out at TRS saying that the people of Hyderabad will be once again 'looted and deprived' of all the basic facilities if the party came to power.

However, despite high-octane campaigning by parties, voter turnout has been tepid for the most part of the day. Only 25.34% polling has been recorded till 3 pm in the GHMC polls.

GHMC Polls 2020

Several parties including TRS, AIMIM, BJP, Congress, TDP. CPI and CPI(M) are in the fray for the GHMC elections. A total of 1122 candidates will be contesting the elections in 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The polling will start on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. The polling time for the elections has been extended by one hour (7 am to 6 pm) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current term of the GHMC council will end on February 2021. Previously, in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99, BJP 4 seats, Congress 2, and TDP won one seat.

