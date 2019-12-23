Ghulam Nabi Azad Claims 'Jharkhand Election Results Will Be Against The BJP'

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters that he was confident of Congress’ win in the Jharkhand assembly elections on Monday. He said that he is satisfied with the recent trends of the polls which indicate Congress Party’s victory. Azad declared that the results will be against the BJP because they have misled Jharkhand’s people for the past six years. The results for the Jharkhand State Assembly elections are scheduled to be announced on Monday, December 23. The BJP had a fallout with its ally AJSU.