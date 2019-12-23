Ghulam Nabi Azad: 'Jharkhand Polls Results Will Be Against The BJP'

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that he was satisfied with the recent trends of Jharkhand assembly polls indicating the victory of Congress. Azad asserted that the results will be against the BJP as they have tried to mislead the people for the past six years.

The results for the 81-seat Jharkhand State Assembly is scheduled on Monday. The BJP which had a fallout with its ally AJSU and LJP faces the formidable combination of Congress and JMM.

Speaking to the media Azad said, "The results are not yet out but according to the recent trends from Jharkhand, I want to thank the people of Jharkhand. And I am sure results will be against the BJP. The reason behind it is that from the past 6 years the BPJ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself tried misleading people and also implemented various laws to divert attention from real issues. The promise made by PM Modi during 2014 Lok Sabha elections were all false. Farmers did not get any benefits, unemployment is still there, no black money came back. Female insecurity is still at its high. These are the issues leading to their failure."

Recent poll trends

The BJP which is facing the formidable combination of JMM-Congress-RJD is currently leading in 28 seats. Meanwhile, JMM leading in 25 seats, Congress on 12 seats, RJD on 5 seats, and Babulal Marandi's JVM on 3 seats. The halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly is 40 seats.

Poll scenario

The BJP and its allies AJSU, LJP who were initially touted to jointly contests the polls had a fallout leading to both parties fielding their own candidates against their saffron ally. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of AJSU and LJP joining a post-poll alliance with the BJP. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results will be declared on Monday.

