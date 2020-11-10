Gujarat By-polls: CM Rupani Celebrates Lead, Says 'Trailer Of Upcoming Assembly Polls'

As per the current trends in the Gujarat by-election which was contested on eight assembly constituencies, BJP is seen to be leading on all the eight seats. Witnessing the trends presented by Election Commission of India (ECI), Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has called it a trailer for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"BJP is near to winning all eight seats. This is the trailer for the upcoming elections," he said.

"These 8 seats are from different regions of Gujarat. The BJP's victory shows that Congress is alienated and has become a sinking ship, they have lost the connect with the people. Results are against them everywhere," he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders were seen flaunting victory signs as the party gained a massive lead in all the constituencies that went to polls in Gujarat.

Gandhinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders show victory sign as the party leads on all eight #Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls pic.twitter.com/qvbzL0vBYY — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

ECI trend of by-polls in Gujarat

Adsaba, Limbdi, Dangs and Kaprada constituencies show BJP leading by more than 20,000 votes, while Gadhada shows the saffron party in the lead by 14,378 votes, Karjan with 8071 votes and Dhari by 7241 votes. There seems to be a close contest in Morbi, as BJP is leading against Congress by only 1,418 votes.

By-election trends by mid-noon

Along with counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections, the counting is also underway for by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country. The Assembly by-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, four in Manipur, two each in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Haryana, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

BJP has won is 1 out of 4 seats in Manipur, one seat won by Independent, while the remaining two seats in Manipur show BJP in the lead. The saffron party is also leading in 21 out of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the party needed only 9 seats to retain power in the state. It is leading on all the seats in Gujarat and Karnataka. BJP is leading in 6 out of 7 seats in UP, 1 out of 2 seats in Jharkhand while the other seat shows Congress in the lead. Congress is also leading in Chhattisgarh and Haryana where by-polls were held on one seat each, while BJP leads the lone seat in Telangana. Both the seats in Odisha's show BJD in the lead, while Nagaland shows none of the mainstream parties in the lead.

