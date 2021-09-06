Haryana Extends COVID-19 Curbs Till Sept 20, Decision On Reopening Of Schools In October

The COVID-19 restrictions in Haryana that were supposed to end on September 6 have been extended for the next 14 days. According to an order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday, the extension will come into force from today, Monday, September 6 to September 20 (till 5 am). In relief for the citizens, earlier relaxations will continue.

A decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken on October 15. Additional relaxation has been provided to students of colleges and universities who can visit educational institutions for doubt, practical classes in laboratories, practical and offline examinations with strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behavioural norms.

However, university administrations may ask students, faculty members and staff, including the outsourced ones to be fully vaccinated and share the progress with the Department of Higher Education, Technical Education and Medical Education and Research, as the case may be, the order stated. Hostels in colleges and universities are additionally allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations.

In the earlier order, permissions were granted to different universities, institutes or government departments to conduct entrance and recruitment examinations.

Haryana COVID guidelines

As per the latest decision, the earlier guidelines issued by the State Government will be followed. In an earlier statement, the Government had allowed restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas can operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Shops and malls were also allowed to function with social distancing norms. Swimming pools, clubhouses and golf courses were also allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls were also permitted to open and function with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity with adherence to the COVID appropriate guidelines as issued by the Government of India. Gatherings in indoor spaces were allowed with only up to 100 persons. But, in open spaces, a gathering of up to 200 people will be permitted. Religious places could have 50 per cent capacity.

Haryana COVID cases

As per the latest tally, Haryana’s COVID tally rose to 7,70,557 with 14 fresh cases, while the death toll remained at 9,683 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said. Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Faridabad district, among others. There are 287 active cases in the state, while 7,60,243 people have recovered from the infection so far.

(With PTI inputs)