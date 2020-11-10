Has Chirag Paswan Cost NDA In Bihar? BJP Leader Responds Amid Neck-to-neck Election Battle

As the NDA coalition is slightly behind the Mahagathbandhan in the early trends in Bihar, the BJP has denied that breaking ties with Chirag Paswan's LJP has costed the alliance in the state. BJP leader Nawal Kishore Yadav speaking to Republic Media Network said that one should not analyse on the basis of early trends and wait for the official results.

Nawal Kishore Yadav said, "We should wait for the trends to settle. Now sometimes we are ahead by a few seats and sometimes they go ahead. We are almost at par now. I do not think there is a need to do much analysis now. To say something about anti-incumbency would not be appropriate until all the votes are counted. Our government was there, is there and will be there."

'Chirag Paswan can't do us any damage'

When asked about whether breaking ties with LJP and Chirag Paswan will have an effect on the final results, the BJP spokesperson said, "No, there is nothing like that. We have fought elections with the face of PM Modi, CM Nitish and Jitan Manjhi. Last time, Paswan was there with us, he won two seats. He cannot do any damage to us. We will win or lose on our own."

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05%, which was 0.39% higher compared to 56.66% in 2015 elections.

Bihar Exit polls

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

