Health Ministry Passes The Buck On COVID-19 Violations At Rallies, Says 'EC Has To Decide'

Amid concerns over the non-adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during political rallies, the Union Health Ministry stressed that this was the domain of the Election Commission of India. Concerns about a spike in novel coronavirus cases have intensified as many people have been seen flouting social distancing norms and not wearing masks in public meetings taking place in the poll-bound states of Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. Answering a specific question in this regard during the press briefing on Thursday, NITI Aayog's Dr. VK Paul opined that the EC could take a call on the issue.

"I have explained to you and (Health Ministry Joint Secretary) Lav Agarwal has explained the framework of our responsibilities and expectations from all of us for ensuring suppression of chain of transmission as well as protection. In regard to the specific issue of elections, as we communicated last time, this is for the honourable Election Commission to (decide). It is in the domain of the honourable Election Commission. And this is not the forum to take up such issues at this moment," Dr. VK Paul observed.

#WATCH | On violation of COVID rules in political rallies amid rising infections, Niti Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul says, "It is in the domain of the Election Commission and it is not the right forum to take up this issue." pic.twitter.com/GnfW50Srup — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

EC's stance on political rallies

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra assured that the EC will take into consideration the Allahabad High Court's order before announcing the dates for the UP polls. In an order dated December 23, the HC had requested the EC to stop all rallies and delay the UP polls for a couple of months owing to the COVID-19 crisis. While refraining from commenting on whether the election will be delayed, he revealed that all parties wanted the polls to take place on time.

Indicating that the massive rallies taking place across UP at present can continue, he said, "We have discussed this with the Union Health Secretary, the state Health Secretary, the CS and all DOs. Whenever the election will be announced, this point will definitely be considered on how the big rallies will be managed and whether digital rallies or digital communication will have to be increased. When elections are announced, detailed guidelines will be released. It is a dynamic situation."

He elaborated, "The mandate of the Election Commission starts when we impose the MCC. Before that, it is the responsibility of the district administration and action will be taken under the SDMA. The moment when we announce elections and MCC comes into play, we will consider whatever you say (on restricting poll rallies)."