How To Apply For Voter ID Card Online: Here's A Step-by-Step Guide To Follow

Exercising one's franchise is every Indian citizen's right. As per the Indian Constitution, to do this one requires a voter's ID card. Every Indian citizen above the age of 18 years can apply for a voter ID/election card. In addition to allowing citizens to take part in the democratic process, a voter ID also serves as valid identity proof to apply for a loan to buy a property.

Earlier, it was possible to apply for a voter's ID only before an election, either local or national. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has now made it easier to apply for a voter's card through an online application process.

How to apply for a Voter ID card online

The online enrollment process for a new Voter ID card is very simple. All you have to do is go to the official website of the Election Commission of India for registration.

The website has all the information regarding the election process in India; from electoral rolls to the election schedules for upcoming polls across the country. It also has a list of guidelines for voters and various application forms that are required for registration.

There are a number of forms relating to the name change process, the inclusion of voters' names residing in India, as well as those who live overseas and members of the armed forces, those in government service, etc.

For a new voter ID application, you have to select Form 6.

To find the form, you have to select the National Voters Service Portal on the homepage of the ECI website. Under the "National Services" section, click on 'Apply online' for a new voter ID. This will take you to the online application form.

Steps to apply for a voter ID card online

The steps involved in the online application process for voter ID are as follows:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.

Step 2 - Click on National Voters Services Portal.

Step 3 - Click on "Apply online for registration of new voter".

Step 4 - Enter details and upload the required documents.

Step 5 - Click on "Submit".

Once you submit, you will receive an email on the Email ID provided by you. This email will contain a link to a personal Voter's ID page. You will be able to track your voter ID application through this page. You should receive your Voter ID card within a month from your application.

Documents Required to Apply For a Voter's ID Card :

To apply for a voter ID card online, you will need the following documents:

One passport-sized photograph

Identity proof- this could be a birth certificate, passport, driving licence, PAN Card or high school marksheet.

Address proof- this could be either a ration card, your passport, driving licence or a utility bill (phone or electricity).

Voter's ID Card Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for Voter’s ID Card can be summed up as follows:

The applicant should be an Indian citizen.

The applicant must have a permanent residential address.

The applicant must be at least 18 years old.

