Imarti Devi Slams Kamal Nath's 'item' Jibe: 'Used Language Of Drunkards & Ragpickers'

Slamming ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for his 'item' jibe on her, BJP minister Imarti Devi on Friday said that Nath's jibe was the language used by 'drunkards and rag-pickers'. Addressing the people of Dabra, she said they must teach Congress a lesson on November 3, as Nath had insulted her - their family. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Imarti: 'Language of drunkards'

"The kind of language that Kamal Nath used in front of my father-in-law, mothers-in-law, relatives and my sons, is shocking. If you will not keep my dignity, the dignity of the woman of your family on 3 November, then you are responsible for it. This kind of language that was used is generally used by drunkards and rag-pickers, was used by Kamal Nath," she said.

She added, " He was not ashamed of the language that he used for me, even though I am a minister in the cabinet. These are the days of 'Bhagwati' (Navaratri) and he used such language at such a time. You will see that Congress will never come to power in Madhya Pradesh. All 28 seats will be won by BJP.

Kamal Nath says 'I regret comment if it hurt sentiments', EC seeks report on 'item' jibe

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

On Sunday, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item (example) she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure," he said. Raje faces Imarti Devi for the constituency seat in Dabra.

'Complete misunderstanding of context': Kamal Nath defends 'item' remark in reply to EC

BJP swings into action

Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nath for his 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi. CM Shivraj Chouhan held a 2-hour silent protest at Bhopal on Monday morning while several BJP workers burnt effigies of Kamal Nath. The Election Commission issued a notice to Nath citing that the 'item' remark was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. While ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has rebuked Nath for his jibe, the ex-MP CM has contended that the context of his 'item' jibe was completely misunderstood. Alleging that the complaint was an "election driven narrative" of BJP, he stated that there was no ill will and malice in his speech.

