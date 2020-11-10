In Bihar Election, Long Way To Go? EC Says 1 Of 4 Cr Votes Counted Till 2 Pm In Tight Race

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday at 2 pm held a news conference and said that the counting process of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 has been "absolutely glitch-free" so far. It informed that slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar so far out of the 4.10 crores votes which were cast during the three-phase election and the counting process will continue till late Tuesday evening.

At the time the news briefing was going on, the NDA had crossed the halfway mark as per the trends of the Election Commission.

'Absolutely glitch-free counting process so far'

"Needless to say that there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. From what we have been able to gauge so far, slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet. I think that there are no issues which have come to our notice from any quarters," an Election Commission of India officer said in a news conference.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain also clarified again that EVMs are "robust and tamper-proof" "Supreme Court upheld the integrity of EVMs more than once. Election Commission had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," he said.

'On average, we will have 30-35 rounds of counting per AC'

Earlier in the day, Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, HR Srinivasa, speaking to news agency ANI said in some Assembly Constituencies (ACs) there are fewer polling stations so counting will conclude in 24-25 rounds. But there are also some ACs, where there will be 50-51 rounds. "On average, we will have 30-35 rounds of counting per AC," he said.

To ensure social distancing norms put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission had increased the number of polling stations from nearly 65,000 in the 2015 assembly polls to 1.06 lakh. This meant an increase in the number of electronic voting machines as well.

With the Bihar poll trends showing the ruling NDA marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the mood was buoyant among BJP and JD(U) workers, but RJD and Congress activists looked disappointed, even though hoping for things to change in their favour, PTI reported. Bihar has gone to polls in three phases for 243 assembly seats. A majority of exit polls showed Mahagathbandhan leading in the polls.

