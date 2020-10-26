In Bihar Elections, LJP's Paswan Levels 'liquor Smuggling' Charge Against CM Nitish Kumar 

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan reiterated his promise to send current Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to jail and investigate the scams he was involved in if elected to power, accusing the JD(U) chief of being involved in liquor smuggling in the state.

Defending his promise to put Nitish Kumar behind bars, Chirag Paswan on Monday, maintained that he had said nothing wrong and that it was impossible for the Bihar CM to remain unaware about the scams happening across the state thus far.

The LJP leader alleged CM Nitish Kumar's involvement in the liquor smuggling in Bihar, highlighting that there no proper alcohol prohibition in place and that it was easily available to all. The LJP leader said that Nitish Kumar was himself involved in the smuggling as he did not want to review the alcohol prohibition in the state and that the government was colluding with the administration. Further, Chirag Paswan questioned Nitish Kumar about the funds he had received from the Centre and how it was spent and promised an investigation into the matter when elected to power.

"Everyone knows where the money is going, CM has to contest election & do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation. It'll be investigated by our government - that where is all the money of liquor smuggling, '7 Nischay' scheme & funds by centre going", said Chirag Paswan to ANI.

Chirag Paswan alleged that the liquor smuggling & the money laundering was happening under the nose of the Bihar CM, claiming that Nitish Kumar's place after November 10 would be behind bars.

Why is liquor ban not being reviewed? Is liquor smuggling not going on? Everyone is getting it. Govt & admn are colluding. There is not one minister in Bihar govt who doesn't know about it. If you don't want to review it, it means you yourself are involved: Chirag Paswan, LJP pic.twitter.com/kre6CIAK4B — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Paswan: 'Will send Nitish to jail'

"The CM who is corrupt, anti-youth, who destroys Bihar while in Bihar and forces youth to migrate, should he remain CM? Shouldn't he be replaced? Those who did corruption in '7 promises', what should be done to them? Chirag Paswan promises you, those who did corruption in '7 promises', be it an official or CM himself will be sent jail if LJP government comes to power, after investigation," he said at a poll rally in Dumraon, Buxar.

Bihar elections seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face two coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

