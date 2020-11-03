In Bihar elections, Shatrughan Sinha shares son Luv's 'well defined' tweets & last message

After daughter Sonakshi Sinha took up one facet of Shatrughan’s career, acting, his son Luv Sinha has taken the other, by joining politics. The D-Day has come for the first-time candidate as the citizens from Bankipur decide for or against voting for the youngster. In the final message as citizens visit the polling booths for the Bihar Assembly elections on Tuesday, Luv Sinha promised a ‘better future’ free from the ‘shackles’ of the incumbent Bihar government, a point endorsed by 'Shotgun' too.

Shatrughan Sinha backs son Luv Sinha’s vision in debut election

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to share his son Luv Sinha’s ‘very relevant, well-defined tweets’. Describing the first-time candidate as ‘Congress candidate from #Bankipore, Patna’ and ‘our own 'Bihar Putra’, the actor-politician wrote that Luv Sinha ‘speaks from the heart with conviction’.

Once again sharing some very relevant, well defined tweets of Congress candidate from #Bankipore, Patna our own 'Bihar Putra' @LuvSinha. He speaks from the heart with conviction. Posted here for your information, comments, feedback, support & blessings! God Bless! Jai Bihar! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 3, 2020

In his final message to the voters before voting, Luv Sinha wrote, “November 3 is an important day for Bankipur, because you will all decide if you want to make a fresh start or not be free from 15 years of shackles. For a better future, press the symbol on button 2 and make me win with your blessings and numerous votes.” With slogans like ‘Jai Bankipur, Jai Bihar and Jai Hind’, he also wrote that he was moving forward towards progress, with confidence about the victory.

दिन #बांकीपुर के लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण हैं, क्यूँकि कल आप सब तय करेंगे कि आप एक नयी शुरुआत करना चाहते हैं या फिर 15 साल की ज़ंजीरों से आप रिहा नहीं होना चाहते । अपने बेहतर भविष्य के लिए कल यानी 3 नवंबर को क्रमांक सांख्य 2 के सामने वाला बटन दबा कर मुझे अपना (https://t.co/ixtkdgIOd9) — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 3, 2020

Shatrughan also shared another tweet of Luv, where he questioned the low payments to healthcareworkers in India for COVID-19 work, as per a report. The Congress candidate sought ‘massive changes’ for the ‘selfless individuals gambling with their lives.’

India’s health care system needs massive changes. These selfless individuals are literally gambling with their lives, and deserve much more. (https://t.co/u9xfBnGRFw)



3 नवंबर मंगलवार का — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 3, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha, who had been a Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib for Bharatiya Janata Party twice, before losing the seat as a Congress leader in 2019, and wife, former actor Poonam Sinha, who contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both campaigned for their son in Bankipur in the run-up to the elections. Luv is pitted against BJP’s Nitin Nabin, who won the seat in the 2010 and 2015 elections.

Bihar elections

The second phase of the Bihar elections is currently underway for 94 seats of the 243-seat assembly. The first phase was held on October 28 for 71 seats, while the final phase will see the fight for 78 seats on November 7. The results of the face off between Mahagatbandhan and JDU-BJP alliance will be announced on November 10.

