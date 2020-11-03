In Bihar, PM Modi Slams 'Jungle Raj' & Dynasty Politics; Says He Has The Women's Trust

Firing a fresh salvo at the Opposition on Tuesday at a rally at Araria, PM Modi slammed the Congress for lying to the people of Bihar by making pre-poll promises such as elimination of poverty, waiving off farmer loans, reducing tax rates, and backstabbing them by not fulfilling these promises.

Taking on the 'Double Yuvraj' alliance (referring to Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi), PM Modi said that the people of Bihar had learnt to recognize those whose only aim was to loot the state and exuded confidence in the people of the state to not vote them back to power.

Further, PM Modi also pointed out that the effects of the 'Jungle Raj' had already been reduced during the tenure of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state and that development would be fast-tracked in the state when the NDA returns to power.

बीते दशक में जंगलराज के प्रभावों को कम किया गया, अब ये दशक बिहार की नई उड़ान का है, नई संभावनाओं का है।



बिहार को जब फिर इस बार डबल इंजन की ताकत मिलेगी, तो यहां का विकास पहले से भी तेज गति से होगा।



Referring to the days during the reign of 'Jungle Raj', PM Modi said that the people of the state still remember how RJD mocked the elections and perpetrated violence, practised killings and booth capturing across the state to win the polls. PM Modi also highlighted that the people of Bihar had put an end to dynasty politics, corruption scams and hooliganism and that those who brought back the rule of law in the state were winning instead.

Talking at a rally in the last leg of his campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections, PM Modi said that there was a time when Bihar used to be associated with negative talk but now that image was changing. Taking a jibe at the Mahagatbandhan, PM Modi highlighted that the Congress party's condition had worsened to an extent where they had a combined 100 seats in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi also revealed that his efforts to ease people's anxiety ensured that he had the blessings of 'mothers and sisters' to ensure that he was voted to power.

Bihar Elections 2020

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in the fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

