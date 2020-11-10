IN PICTURES | BJP, JD(U) Break Into Celebrations As NDA Leads In Bihar Elections

SEARCH
BJP supporter blows a conch shell, celebrates NDA's lead in Bihar Elections.
Celebrations outside BJP's office in Patna, supporters cheer for the party.
Members of BJP Mahila Morcha blow conch, welcome party's lead in 70 seats.
Member of BJP Mahila Morcha plays dholak. NDA leads on 120 seats.
Members of BJP Mahila Morcha play with gulal, celebrate lead over Mahagathbandhan.
More supporters gather outside BJP's office in Patna.
JDU supporters and workers celebrate at party office in Patna.
JDU leads on 45 seats in Bihar, as per the latest trends by ECI.
Celebrations outside JD(U) office in Patna, workers & supporters burst crackers.