IN PICTURES | BJP, JD(U) Break Into Celebrations As NDA Leads In Bihar Elections

BJP & JDU supporters celebrate NDA's lead in Bihar. As per the latest trends by the EC, NDA is leading on 120 seats to Mahagathbandhan's 113.

Written By Ananya Varma
BJP supporter blows a conch shell
1/9
ANI

BJP supporter blows a conch shell, celebrates NDA's lead in Bihar Elections.

Celebrations outside BJP's office in Patna
2/9
ANI

Celebrations outside BJP's office in Patna, supporters cheer for the party. 

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha blow conch
3/9
ANI

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha blow conch, welcome party's lead in 70 seats. 

Member of BJP Mahila Morcha plays dholak.
4/9
ANI

Member of BJP Mahila Morcha plays dholak. NDA leads on 120 seats.

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha play with gulal
5/9
ANI

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha play with gulal, celebrate lead over Mahagathbandhan.

More supporters gather outside BJP's office
6/9
ANI

More supporters gather outside BJP's office in Patna. 

JDU supporters celebrate at party office
7/9
ANI

JDU supporters and workers celebrate at party office in Patna. 

JDU supporters celebrate at party office
8/9
ANI

JDU leads on 45 seats in Bihar, as per the latest trends by ECI. 

JDU workers & supporters burst crackers.
9/9
ANI

Celebrations outside JD(U) office in Patna, workers & supporters burst crackers.

