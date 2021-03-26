In Tamil Nadu, JP Nadda Exudes 'BJP Best Choice For State'; Lambasts DMK-Congress Alliance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda while addressing rallies in Tikakudi assembly and Budalpur, Thiruvaiyar in Tamil Nadu on Friday, listed down the achievements of the BJP-AIADMK alliance in the past few years and reaffirmed that voting the Party in power was the best choice for the State.

Reminiscing the numerous times the party and the party leaders had protected the tradition, culture and regional practices of the State, Nadda leading the campaigns ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections outlined, "When the incident of Karuppar Koottam took place, none other than BJP came forward and launched an agitation."

Looking back to days when PM Modi went to Jaffna in Sri Lanka, he said, "He was the first prime minister to visit the place where the bombardment had taken place and the houses were destroyed. He got those houses re-constructed and not just that, he deputed the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to go to Sri Lanka to see to it that the rights of the Tamil minorities were protected." READ | Tamil Nadu CM EPS slams DMK's A Raja for comparing him to Stalin's slipper, takes 2G jibe

Development under BJP

Highlighting that in the 13th Finance Commission, the State was allotted Rs 90,000 crore, he asserted, "When PM Modi came to power in 2014, the same State got Rs 19,50,000 crore, 500 times more for developmental purposes."

Elaborating on the topic of development, he stated, "Rs 16,000 crore has been allocated for the development of textiles in Tamil Nadu. A defence corridor of Rs 7 lakh crore from Chennai, Hosur, Coimbatore, Trichy and Salem, which will provide jobs to many youngsters, has also been undertaken."

The BJP President also added that Rs 3,770 crore has been allocated for the Chennai Metro while Rs 3,267 crore has been allocated to the monorails. In addendum, Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for railways. While mentioning these, he did not forget to remind the people, that not one but eleven medical hospitals are coming up in the State.

DMK-Congress- a corrupt alliance

He also took the opportunity to slam corruption in DMK's regime and went on to hit at the partnership of DMK and Congress. Nadda said, "The alliance of DMK and Congress is an alliance of 3G and 4G-The corruption of the Stalin family from three generations and then, the Congress -Gandhi from four generations. If you want to do away with this 2G and 3G scam, you have to make sure that the BJP comes to power."

Denouncing the DMK's chances of being elected to power, Nadda avered that the BJP-AIADMK has earned the trust of the people and that it will return to power in 2021 as well. Hitting out at the dynasty politics of DMK and Congress, Nadda remarked that the politics of 'families' was increasing across the country and that only the BJP is a 'nationalist party' based on the 'norms of democracy'.

"You can see the energy. This shows that the people don't want DMK to come to power and want to re-elect the BJP-AIADMK alliance. DMK is all set to lose. They have got very shallow arguments to give. They dont have any agenda. D stands of Dynasty, M stands for Money and K stands for Katta Panchayat. This is DMK," the BJP President said.

In conclusion, lambasting DMK's alliance, the Congress, he said, "it is a party that has always ignored the local issues and the local sentiments.

Outlining these points, he motivated the people to vote for the saffron party in the elections. Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK.

Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

