Indian Ambassador To Argentina Extends R-Day Greetings; Shares Video Of Bueno Aires City

As India commemorates its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021, Ambassador of India to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia on Tuesday took to Twitter and extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion. Ambassador of India to Argentina also shared a video showing the city of Buenos Aires, where its emblematic monuments have been lit in tricolour as an unprecedented gesture of friendship and solidarity.

As India celebrates her 72nd #RepublicDay , the city of Buenos Aires @gcba 🇦🇷, in an unprecedented gesture of friendship and solidarity, illuminates its emblematic monuments in the tricolour 🇮🇳 on 26 January@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @Indembarg pic.twitter.com/QXQzI7WmcE — Dinesh Bhatia (@dineshbhatia) January 25, 2021

READ | Jai Hind!: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Nation On 72nd Republic Day

Republic Day 2021 celebrations

India will show its military might with Rafale jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets.

A total of 32 tableaus including 17 from States and Union Territories, 6 from the Defence Ministry, and 9 from other Union Ministries and paramilitary forces, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will roll down Rajpath at the Republic Day parade.

READ | TMC Veteran Partha Chatterjee Removed As District Vice-prez For 'anti-party Activities'

School children will perform folk arts and crafts displaying skills and dexterity handed down from generations -- Bajasal, one of the most beautiful folk dances of Kalahandi in Odisha, Fit India Movement, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. A 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath on this day.

READ | 20 Veterans Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'No Need For Army At LAC' Quip; Demand Apology

This year's Republic Day Parade will witness several major changes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in 55 years, no foreign dignitary would attend the January 26 parade. Moreover, several other changes have been introduced in the parade contingents. This year, the contingents will only march for a distance of 3.5 km instead of the usual 8.5 km.

READ | Republic Day 2021: India To Display Military Might, Cultural Diversity At Rajpath