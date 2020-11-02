INTERVIEW: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Speaks On '10 Lakh Jobs' Claim, LJP-RJD & Anti-incumbency

Ahead of the second phase of polls in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke exclusively to Republic TV's Special Projects Editor Prakash Singh on Monday. Confident of re-election, Nitish Kumar spoke extensively on the development work done by his government, the '10 lakh jobs' claim by Tejashwi, being CM, exit from Mahagathbandhan, the insults lashed at him by Tejashwi and Chirag Paswan, Sushant Singh Rajput case and anti-incumbency. The largest number of assembly seats (94) are up for polls in Phase 2 of Bihar state elections on November 3 - with 2.85 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,463 candidates in the fray - including Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Here are highlights of the interview:

'Development work done by us'

Comparing NDA government's work to Lalu Yadav's, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Did the previous government do any schemes for doctors, business, development? How many doctors had to leave? Today, we are doing so many developmental works, with the central govt's help. Previously it was 'Lalten' (lantern) era, and now we have electrified most parts of Bihar. The 'Har ghar nal ka jal' has been completed 88%, but had to stop due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The 'Har ghar shauchalya' also on track and has built a number of institutions. Were there any institutions in Bihar, 15 years ago?"

10 lakh jobs claim, a bogus: CM Nitish

Dismissing Tejashwi's '10 lakh jobs' claim, he elaborated, "It's a bogus claim. How will the posts be created? Previously, the state budget was less than Rs 26,000 crore and now we have increased it to Rs. 2,11,000 crores. If they don't say such things, where will the publicity come from? Does he know the basics of career groups? As per his claim of 10 lakhs, the salary to be given will be Rs 1,44,000 crores per year? Where will be this come from? They gave only 75,000 jobs in 15 years, while we gave 6 lakh jobs. Can even the most advanced state offer so many jobs? No one is believing these claims."

'I did not want not want CM seat'

Claiming that he never wanted the CM post, he said, "I did not want CM seat. I did not say such a thing. It was announced by PM Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda. Getting jealous of this, doing publicity against me is for their own joy. They can say whatever they want about me, I do not have an issue."

Addressing retirement rumours, he said, "He (Tejashwi)has claimed I am tired and made his father sick. Is anyone permanent? I will serve till people want me to. I have no such demand of being CM. The public is king and service is my duty."

'Nepotism will be destroyed'

Lashing out at the 'double Yuvraj' combination, he said, "All parties are getting destroyed due to nepotism. The biggest party, look at how they are being destroyed. When they (RJD) was charge-sheeted, why did they not explain? They could not, so I left. And I got BJP's offer. While we were not together for 3 years, we came together again. These people tried to rope me in when they went to Delhi and the case was in the Supreme Court."

"Now they are saying I went from here to there. What else could I do? Did I tell them? They (RJD) announced that I will be CM, so I was forced to become CM. I had no such wishes. In the 8 months, it was so difficult to govern, people were destroying everything. Why are certain people charge-sheeted? All indulged in misappropriating public funds."

Exit from Mahagathbandhan: 'What could I do?'

Talking on his short-stint with Lalu Yadav, he said,"Some people have made statements against me. Due to the situation at that time, we made an alliance and then a government. We did not compromise on the 7 promises we announced on August 2015. We have completed that today, but they did not keep up their promise. He (Lalu Yadav) could not explain the charges against him in the CBI case during his term as Rail minister, nor the charges against his son. They are saying things against me for publicity. They tried framing me, but nothing happened. I do not take notice of such things".

'I take no notice of Chirag Paswan'

"I take no notice of such things. I wish them well, if they want to say things against me for publicity. BJP has to take a call if LJP must be taken into NDA after elections," he said.

On Anti-incumbency

"If people rule anti-incumbency against a person working and elect a person who destroys, that is great. Some people are irritated against my prohibition law because they are doing the wrong types of business," said CM Nitish Kumar- seeking his fourth term.

When asked about Tejashwi Yadav's crowded rallies, he said, "In 2010, you saw Lalu Yadav's rally crowds. What was the result then? Public is king, whatever decision it takes will be accepted. All four allies are together, there is no tension. When election results will come, everyone will see."

Sushant Singh Rajput: 'CBI enquiring'

Slamming the targetting of Republic TV due to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, he said,"It is the wrong thing to attack media. The media has right to speak. CBI is enquiring the case and they will do the needful."

On Munger incident

"I have even given the Chief Secretary the power to take action in Munger case as whatever required. An incident has taken place, an inquiry should be done. Polls were done peacefully, the next day," he said.

Bihar Phase 2 polls

The largest number of assembly seats (94) are up for polls in Phase 2 of Bihar state elections on November 3. The incumbent CM Nitish Kumar banks on his 15-year consecutive term, eyeing another term - as seven constituencies of Nalanda district, to which he belongs goes to polls and also seven of his cabinet ministers too are up for re-election. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - who eyes his maiden term - stepping out of his father Lalu Yadav's shadow, is up for re-election from Raghopur, as is his brother Tej Pratap - who is contesting from Hasanpur. Paswan - who is still reeling from his father Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely death - has taken a bizarre pro-BJP, anti-Nitish stance, and has contested the maximum number of party candidates in this phase. Results will be announced on November 10.

