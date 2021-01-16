'It Affects Free & Fair Elections': EC Steps In To Protect Officials From 'Victimisation'

The Election Commission has directed all states to seek prior approval before initiating any disciplinary action against officers during their tenure. This came ahead of some incidents related to "victimisation" of state chief electoral officers and other elected officials in the post-election period on insubstantial grounds.

READ | Full Bench Of Election Commission To Visit Bengal Next Week

On Thursday, the EC wrote a letter addressed to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of all states and union territories and said it has taken account of some incidents of "victimisation" of CEOs along with several additional, joint, deputy and assistant CEOs in the post-election period.

"Many times they are targeted for political vendetta by charging them with disciplinary cases on flimsy grounds for their earlier tenures in the state government after the completion of their tenure. An environment of fear is created to convey that the upright, steadfast and sincere officers can be taken to task at any time, on the flimsiest of the grounds," EC noted.

READ | State Election Commission Seeks Explanation From CM On Free COVID-19 Vaccine Announcement

EC further said in such framework these officers are not only demotivated but also their morale gets reduced, which severely affect their efforts to ensure free and fair elections. It causes a situation where officials are reluctant to join as CEOs and those who are inducted face the uncertainty of fair treatment in the post-election phase.

"The state/UT governments shall invariably obtain prior approval of the Commission before initiating any disciplinary action against the Chief Electoral Officers and other officers up to Joint Chief Electoral Officer during their tenure and also up to one year from its expiry", the Commission said.

READ | No Mismatch In EVM, VVPAT Counts In Bihar Polls: Election Commission

In 2000, the top court had announced that no action can be initiated against the officers on election duty by the state government. As per the letter stated action taken against any officer on election duty was subjected to the scrutiny of the Supreme Court. Chief electoral officers are essentially an extension of the Commission in the states and UTs to carry out multi election-related functions of the Commission. The CEO comes under the direct control of the Election Commission.

READ | Election Commission Will Take Final Call On Assembly Polls In J-K: Sharma