J&K DDC Polls Phase 1 Today: All You Need To Know About 1st Election Post 370 Abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir is all set for first election post Article 370 abrogation. The first phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections are scheduled to commence from November 28 onwards. Of the total 43 constituencies of J&K that are going to polls on Saturday, 25 are in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu region. A total of seven lakh voters from across J&K will decide the fate of 1,427 candidates in the fray. Out of the total 1,427 candidates, 296 are contesting the DDC polls of which 124 are contesting for the 18 seats in Jammu division and 172 for the 25 seats in Kashmir. The polling will be held from 7 am to 2 pm across the Union Territory.

DDC Polls

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma said that a total of 2,146 polling booths have been set up to ensure that the first phase of the election is conducted smoothly. He also informed that out of the total 296 candidates contesting the DDC polls, 89 are women. Of the total of 280 constituencies, 43 constituencies are going to polls in phase one of DDC elections.

Read | In J&K, District Development Council Chief Says DDC Polls 'like A Festival Of Democracy'

Coming to the Panchayat bypolls, Sharma informed that in the first phase of the sarpanch elections, 94 constituencies will go to polls where fate of 279 candidates, including 76 females, will be decided. He also informed that 368 constituencies will go to polls in the panch bypolls with 852 candidates in the fray, including 217 females. The DDC polls and Panchayat bypolls, that are to be held in eight phases, will conclude on December 19 and the vote counting will take place on December 22.

Read | Kashmir Police Refutes Mehbooba Mufti's Claim Ahead Of DDC Polls: 'Not Under House Arrest'

"As many as 7 lakh voters shall use their right to vote in phase I of polling tomorrow. Out of 7 lakh voters, more than 3.72 lakh are from the Kashmir division and 3.28 lakh are from the Jammu division," said State Election Commissioner KK Sharma.

Speaking about the arrangements made by the commission to ensure safety and security during the elections at the time of COVID-19 pandemic, the State Election Commissioner said that everything has been put in place and the State Election Commission had issued COVID-19 related Standard Operating Procedures. He stated that the voters have been asked to use face masks and maintain social distancing, and added that the voters will be provided with masks and sanitizers if they fail to carry their own.

Read | PM Modi Lauds Security Forces For 'thwarting JeM's Efforts To Target DDC Polls In J&K'

Eight-phase DDC elections to be held from Nov 28 to Dec 19. All arrangments including security reviewed & completed. The remote areas to go to polls in first & second phase of polling. Health Dept engaged to implement COVID guidelines: KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner, J&K pic.twitter.com/KTZkIktdHx — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Read | J-K: 9 Govt Employees Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty In DDC Election

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)