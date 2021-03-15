Jayalalithaa Death Probe: Stalin Dares EPS To Charge Him After CM Alleges DMK's Role

Stirring a controversy over late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa's death, DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday, dismissed CM E Palaniswami's (EPS) allegations in the case. Stalin dared EPS to lodge a case against him as he was ready to face it legally. Terming AIADMK's manifesto a copy of DMK's, he asserted 'they are not winning'. Both Dravidian parties have promised a fast-tracked probe into Jayalalitha's death if voted to power in the coming Tamil Nadu elections. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

Stalin: 'If I am responsible for Jaya's death...'

Earlier on Sunday, while releasing AIADMK's manifesto, CM EPS was asked about 'punishing those responsible for Jayalalitha's death'. Making a huge allegation, EPS said, "DMK, Karunanidhi and MK Stalin are the reason for Amma's death, that people know. Those behind the death of Jayalalithaa will be given punishment definitely". READ | CM EPS to embark on tornado AIADMK campaign to 17 districts in election-bound Tamil Nadu

AIADMK & DMK manifestos

AIADMK released its poll manifesto - promising free home appliances like washing machine and solar stoves, one govt job per home, dual citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees, urging Centre to repeal CAA etc. Apart from these schemes, AIADMK co-convener and incumbent CM E Palaniswami announced the continuation of Pongal gift hamper, release the Rajiv Gandhi convicts, 12-month maternity leave, mid-day meal scheme extension, 6 cylinders free per year. Vowing to fast-track probe into Jayalalitha's death, AIADMK has also promised Rs.10,000 interest-free loan for organizational workers, educational loan waiver, renaming Madras High Court etc.

Previously, DMK released its manifesto promising national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, 75% quota to Tamilians in jobs, 500 Kalaignar Unavagam (canteens), increase women representation from 30 to 40%, slash petrol and diesel rates, ban NEET exams, waive education loans of students below 30 years of age, punishing Jayalalitha's killers - to name a few. Stalin has also vowed to solve any petition sent to hime within 100 days of winning power. While AIADMK has allied with BJP (20 seats) & PMK (23 seats), DMK has allied with Congress (25 seats), MDMK (6 seats), IUML (3 seats) and CPM (6 seats) in the high-stakes election where EPS seeks re-election and Stalin eyes his maiden CM term.

Speculation over Jayalalitha's death

In 2017, two months prior to the then-CM Jayalalitha's death, senior AIADMK leader PH Pandian had alleged that Jayalalithaa had collapsed after she was pushed at her Poes Garden residence, leading to hospitalisation, as per reports. Claiming that her closest confidante VK Sasikala had allegedly administered ‘slow poison’ in small doses or gradual overdose’ of her diabetes medicine to Jayalalitha, several AIADMK leaders had sought a probe into the leader's death, as per reports. In 2019, Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings of an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of Jayalalitha, but the commission itself exists and recently got its 7th extension.