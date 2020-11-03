JD(U) Accuses Lalu Yadav's Sons Of Concealing Assets In Poll Affidavit, Complains To EC

On Tuesday, a delegation of JD(U) leaders complained to the Election Commission alleging discrepancies in the poll affidavits of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Raghopur and Hasanpur constituency respectively. As per the JD(U), the two brothers had failed to disclose properties measuring more than one Bigha in violation of Section 123 of the Representation of People's Act.

The ruling party in Bihar pointed out that failure to furnish information in the election affidavit is a penal offence and counts as a "corrupt practice" amounting to disqualification. Citing a Supreme Court judgment, the JD(U) contended that non-disclosure of information in the nomination papers creates an impediment in the voter's exercise of the right to freedom of speech and expression. It not only demanded the registration of an FIR against the Yadav brothers but also called for their nomination to be cancelled.

Speaking to the media, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar stated, "We met the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer and told him that Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav have concealed their assets in the nomination papers filed by them. We have given the documentary evidence. We have appealed that this should be dealt with seriously. Can there be a bigger fraud in politics than concealing something in the poll affidavit?"

Bihar polls

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The voting for the final phases of the Bihar election will take place on November 7. 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth has less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people are being able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

