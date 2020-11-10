JDU's Ashok Chaudhary Says Leads Showing Bihar's 'trust' In Nitish Kumar, Hits Out At LJP

As counting projects sizeable leads for the BJP-led NDA alliance, JDU's working president Ashok Chaudhary spoke to RepublicTV, stating that NDA's present results were showing that people saw Nitish Kumar as a face of 'trust and hope.' "This is not only just women voters, Nitish Kumar's face is a face of trust and hope. Today NDA's result has shown that citizens want Nitish as the Chief Minister face once again," said Ashok Chaudhary.

While speaking on JDU's performance and their strained ties with former NDA ally LJP, he said, "Every political party wants to lead, but Chirag Paswan was competing elections just to make the JDU loose, he was engaging in negative politics. Yes, we faced some fallbacks due to it, but BJP and JDU together have emerged strong," he said.

Current leads in Bihar Elections

While the RJD was beginning to lead in early trends, BJP has presently emerged as the single-largest party leading in 72 seats, followed by the RJD in 69 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 43 seats, while Congress is leading in 26 seats. LJP on the other hand will be the deciding kingmaker in case of a neck-to-neck fight, leading in 2 seats. As per the latest trends by the EC, the NDA alliance has taken a slight edge over the Mahagathbandhan and is leading in 121 seats as compared to MGB's 112.

#Nov10WithArnab | NDA leading on 121 seats compared to Mahagathbandhan's 112, as per trends

BJP leads in 72

RJD leads in 69

JDU leads in 43

Congress leads in 26

Left parties lead in 17

LJP leads in 2

VIP leads in 5

AIMIM leads in 4

HAM leads in 1

Others, 4https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/7yN0NCDGNs — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

