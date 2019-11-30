Jharkhand: Amid Maoist Threats, LWE Constituencies To Go To Polls In 1st Phase On Nov 30

The first phase of polls for 13 assembly constituencies, in Jharkhand, will be held on 30th November. Polling will be held from 7 am to 3 pm, as most of the constituencies fall in the left-wing extremist areas. The constituencies going to the polls are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltenganj, Bishrampur, Chatarpur, Hussainabad, Gadhwa, Bhawnathpur.

Key contestants

The key contestants are State congress President Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardagga, State health minister and BJP leader Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur, AJSU leader Radhakrishna Kishore from Chatarpur. BJP candidate Bhanu Pratap Shahi, an accused in medicine scam from Bhawnathpur. He recently joined BJP. Chief electoral officer of Jharkhand, Vinay Kumar Choubey said that "in the first phase, 13 assembly constituency of 6 districts will go to the polls, in which there are 37,83,055. Up till now, we have seized Rs 9.5 crore and 74 cases of violation of code of conduct have been registered."

Police are maintaining a tight vigil in the Maoists infested area. ADG of Jharkhand Murari Lal Meena said that "keeping in mind the fact that the first phase of elections are being held in mostly Naxal infested area and there are 1500 hypersensitive booths. Deployment of forces have been done both on the ground and in air. Patrolling would be done in the air on special choppers". The first phase of election is critical, in the sense that, most of the constituencies are Maoists infested area.

Maoists retaliated by killing 4 policemen in Latehar district, barely 24 hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand CM, Raghuvar Das, had declared that their BJP Govt. has flushed out Maoists from the state. Two days ago, one BJP leader and a fruit seller were gunned down by Maoists in Palamu district.

