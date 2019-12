People of Jharkhand lined up at a school at Lohardaga district to cast their votes in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The first of the five-phase polling commenced at 7 am. The seats up for grabs are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur.