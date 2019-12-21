Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Here Is A Look At The Key Seats Out Of The Total 81 Seats

As the voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections concluded on Friday, December 20, the focus now shifts to the counting of the votes which is scheduled to happen on December 23. The state elections have witnessed the Congress-JMM-RJD (UPA) alliance contest against the incumbent BJP government. The BJP which had a fallout with its ally All Jharkhand Students Union and Lok Janshakti Party, faces the formidable combination of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and other parties like LJP, AJSU, JVM. AJSU and LJP who are fielding candidates against the BJP and UPA may combine with BJP post-results. Here is a look at the key seats out of the total 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly:

Chandankiyari

The Chandankiyari seat which falls under the Bokaro Lok Sabha constituency is expected to witness a tough tussle between Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP and Uma Kant Razzak of the AJSU as this is the seat that majorly led to the breaking of the alliance between the two parties. The previous assembly elections in 2014 saw Bauri who had then contested from the JVM party defeat Razzak 34,164 votes as Amar Kumar Bauri got 81,925 votes while Uma Kant Rajak AJSU candidate received 47,761 votes.

Jharia

Jharia which falls under the Dhanbad district has been a stronghold of Suryadeo Singh's family since 1977 and has also witnessed a family war earlier. Singh, who won the seat back in 1977, on Janata Dal ticket was an undisputed king of mining in the constituency until his death. The Singh Mansion which is the family's power centre is suspected to be behind the murder of Janata Dal leader Raju Yadav after which Yadav's wife had become an MLA from Jharia putting an end to the Singh family monopoly. However, in 2014, Suryadeo Singh's son, Sanjeev Singh won the constituency on BJP ticket after which he was accused of murder of Suryadeo Singh's brother's son, Neeraj Singh and is currently in jail. The 2019 Jharia election will witness Ragini Singh, wife of Sanjeev Singh contest the poll on BJP ticket against Purnima Singh, widow of Neeraj Singh on Congress ticket.

Baghmara

The Baghmara assembly seat is a part of the central region of Jharkhand and will witness BJP's Dullu Mahto, who is also the incumbent MLA of Baghmara lock horns against Jaleshwar Mahto of the Congress. The seat has often witnessed a war Dullu Mahto and Jaleshwar Mahto with Dullu Mahto winning the battle twice in 2009 and 2014 while Jaleshwar Mahto won the seat back in 2005 on JD(U) ticket. Dulu Mahato received 86,603 votes in 2014 and 56,026 votes in the 2009 Assembly election when he contested on JVM ticket.

Bokaro

Bokaro is one of the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand. Biranchi Narayan from the BJP won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Samaresh Singh IND candidate by a margin of 72,643 votes. Biranchi Narayan got 114,321 votes while Samaresh Singh IND candidate received 41,678 votes. The seat is expected to witness incumbent Biranchi Narayan from the BJP lock horns with Congress' Sanjay Singh.

Maheshpur

The Maheshpur Seat is expected to witness a tough fight between three parties, the BJP, JMM and JD(U), namely. In the previous state election, JMM's Stephen Marandi had emerged victorious with 51,866 votes to his name. Mistry Soren who had contested the 2009 election on JVM candidate had won the seat back then defeating BJP by 21,974 votes. This year the election will be fought between BJP's Mistry Soren, JMM's Stephen Marandi and JD(U)'s Jantu Sorden.

